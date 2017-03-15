High-speed chase ends in crash, shooting News High-speed chase ends in crash, shooting A high-speed chase in North Phoenix Wednesday afternoon had a deadly ending.

SkyFOX followed a majority of the chase. The chase, which involved a bright yellow sports car that was allegedly stolen, ended at the intersection of Dove Valley Road and Valley Parkway. According to Phoenix Police officials, an officer-involved shooting also took place.

Police have confirmed that the carjacking and chase is connected to a fatal shooting in Ahwatukee.

Man who lives near intersection where car chase ended describes what he saw! #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/ZDsQMX9dCx — Linda Fox 10 (@lindawfox10) March 15, 2017

