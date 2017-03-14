Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts going green for St. Patrick's Day

Krispy Kreme is changing the color of its iconic glazed doughnut in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

For one day only this Friday, the doughnut chain will turn all of its glazed doughnuts green while temporarily changing the name of it to "O'riginal Glazed Doughnut."

“St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect occasion to change the color of the Original Glazed, and our customers love sharing them with family and friends,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “What’s even rarer – like finding a four-leaf clover – is altering the name of such an iconic product. We’ve never done it. But in this instance, it’s fun and joyful, just like the holiday.”