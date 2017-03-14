2 bobcats given second chance at life through Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minn.

- Two bobcats living more than 2,000 miles apart now have a second chance at life at the Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota.

The sanctuary received a call from a rehabber in Iowa who said she saved a "scorched" four-week-old baby bobcat kitten from a barn fire. He was burned in his mouth, on his paws and belly. The bobcat, now two years old, still has a damaged eye that weeps and has light sensitivity, according to a press release.

Due to his condition, he couldn’t be released back into the wild.

Days later, the sanctuary received another call from across the country.

According to the release, “the Game Department had brought a wild-born bobcat to the caller. He’d been taken in and raised by a family. But, after biting someone in the family, he was turned over to the Game Department to be destroyed. Thankfully, the Game Department placed him with this licensee. Having heard of The Wildcat Sanctuary, she was calling hoping the sanctuary could take him in.”

Each bobcat will undergo an intake exam, vaccinations and neuter in the coming week. Then, they’ll be introduced through several play dates in hopes they’ll find companionship with each other.

The sanctuary is not open to the public.

With the start of their new lives, they also need strong names befitting their wild nature. The Sanctuary is inviting the public to submit names at WildcatSanctuary.org through March 17, St. Patrick’s Day.

Donations for their vet and daily care during the sanctuary’s Miracle Match campaign will be matched up to $50,000 by generous supporters.