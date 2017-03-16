EMT dies after being run over by stolen ambulance [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption @therealswavyjay News EMT dies after being run over by stolen ambulance Police say an emergency medical technician in New York City has died after she was run over by a stolen ambulance.

- Police in New York City say a 14-year veteran FDNY emergency medical technician has died after she was run over by a stolen ambulance. The 44-year-old woman, who was immediately identified, was a mother of five, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio at a late night news conference.

"A senseless act of violence takes her life," Mayor de Blasio said.

Two EMTs had stopped their ambulance after being told someone was riding on the back bumper. After they got out, the man jumped in and started to drive off.

The EMTs tried to stop the man and the female EMT fell and was caught beneath the wheels. She was dragged across an intersection before the vehicle came to a stop.

It happened about 7:05 p.m. Thursday at White Plains Rd. and Watson Ave. in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

The EMTs were taken to Jacobi Hospital where the female worker died. Her male EMT partner was reportedly being treated for shock and had minor injuries. Their names were not immediately released until all members of the families could be identified.

An off-duty MTA officer happened to be passing the incident as it took place and stepped in to subdue the suspect with the help of a civilian. The NYPD arrived and arrested him. Police say he appeared to be an emotionally disturbed 25-year-old.

This is the eight member of the city's EMS to die in the line of duty.