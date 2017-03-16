Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting San Bernardino deputy News San Bernardino deputy survives convenience store shooting, gunman on the run A man accused of shooting a sheriff's deputy outside a convenience store in Hesperia was taken into custody Thursday, and police think he may have been connected to a series of other crimes.

Officials said the male deputy was transported to a hospital for evaluation of non-life threatening injuries early Thursday.

The deputy was struck at least once but the shot was stopped by his bulletproof vest. Authorities said the suspect opened fire as the deputy arrived at the store following reports of an altercation there.

The suspect led the deputy on a short car chase and then took off running.

TV footage showed the deputy walking around the scene near an intersection on the desert city's southwest side. A sheriff's SUV had bullet holes in its windshield.

The suspect was later taken into custody, identified as Kenneth Welsh.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX 11 that authorities were looking at Welsh in connection to a shooting on the 210 Freeway as well as other crimes.

