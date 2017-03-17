Explosion destroys house in Rockville; resident unaccounted for

- A house was completely destroyed and its male occupant remains unaccounted for after an overnight explosion in Rockville. The explosion was reported at around 1 a.m. Friday in the 11400 block of Ashley Drive in the Randolph Hills neighborhood.

Neighbors tell FOX 5 that the force of the explosion shook their homes. Many reported that their windows were also damaged. Fire officials say the explosion could be felt over a mile away and that 911 calls were received from residents nearly three to four miles away.

More...Ashley Dr, MCFRS Fire & Explosive Investigators on the scene, ~dozen nearby homes damaged, no injuries, 1 petson status unknown pic.twitter.com/aCLugI1Snq — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 17, 2017

The fire chief said ten homes and nine vehicles were damaged as a result of the blast and fire. A family has been displaced from the one of the damaged homes after it was declared unsafe to occupy.

"Crews arrived to find this house on Ashley Drive as we would describe as completely leveled with a large debris field, with the fire situation remaining in the remainder of the property," said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Goldstein. "Crews quickly extinguished that fire and began the operation of checking the neighboring houses."

"It's just a pile of debris; it's just a pile of bricks. There's not anything left of the house," said Pete Piringer, chief spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Investigators were just beginning to probe the rubble and noted the cause of the blast had not yet been determined.

Here's video of the explosion on Ashley Dr Rockville (Courtesy Travis Marion) @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/0Inwi8Mg5D — Annie Yu (@AnnieYuFox5) March 17, 2017

Fire officials tell FOX 5 they are aware of reports from neighbors that say ammunition and firearms were kept in the house. Officials do not believe this would have contributed to the explosion.

Piringer also said there were no reports of any gas leaks before the blast but he said a gas explosion was one possibility that has not been ruled out initially.

According to a public notice (CLICK HERE TO READ NOTICE), the home was set for auction today at 1:30 p.m. The auctioneers confirm to FOX 5 the home was in foreclosure and say that the auction was canceled yesterday by the law firm involved in the sale. The reason why is unknown.

Paul Ricci lives in the area and recorded video of the flames following the explosion. He said the impact felt similar to the 2011 earthquake that struck the D.C. area.” It jolted me right out of bed. We immediately got up and started wondering what was happening,” Ricci said. “We took a look around outside and noticed a glow. Someone came running by and said a house blew up – that immediately sent a shiver up our spine.”

Update - Ashley Dr, status of home's occupant unknown, large debris field, many surrounding homes damaged, no injuries to neighbors or FFs pic.twitter.com/CCOivOSVXf — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 17, 2017

The neighborhood has seen a house leveled by an explosion in recent memory. In May 2011 an explosion destroyed a home on the same street, killing two people, after a resident disconnected a clothes drier's gas service without capping the line, Piringer said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.