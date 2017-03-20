2 bodies found in burned car of 'Housewives' star

- The car of Kim De Paola, one of the stars on the reality TV series, 'Real Housewives of New Jersey,' was reportedly found burned with two bodies inside last week.

Police responded to a vehicle fire at around 2 a.m. Friday morning in Paterson when they discovered the bodies, shot execution-style.

Several published reports indicate the parents of Aaron Anderson, 27, have come forward to say their son was loaned the Audi after driving De Paola's son, Chris Camiscioli, to the airport.

According to TMZ, Camiscioli told Anderson to take the car back to his house and leave it. But that did not apparently happen.

The identities of the victims have not been released by police.

An investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is underway.

On Sunday, De Paola posted a statement to her Instagram, expressing her condolences to the victims' families.