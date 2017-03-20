AMBER ALERT: Few tips in abduction of 15-year-old by teacher

- Tennessee investigators have released new photos of a 50-year-old former health teacher they say may have planned the kidnapping of a 15-year-old student prior to the pair's disappearance last week.

An Amber Alert has been issued in two states for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who disappeared Monday, March 13th. She is believed to have been kidnapped by Tad Cummins, a former teacher at her school where she is a freshman in Maury County, Tennessee.

Cummins has since been fired as authorities investigate an alleged inappropriate contact he had with the student at the school this year.

Since investigators tracked them to Decatur, Alabama last week, there have been no other credible sightings of them and neither has had any contact with family members. During a news conference, Cummins' wife made a desperate plea for him to turn himself in. "Tad this is not you, this is not who you are, we can help you get through this," said Jill Cummins.

"The concern about her relationship with former teacher Tad Cummins – and his intentions for her – only heighten the urgency surrounding this ongoing AMBER Alert in Tennessee and Alabama," investigators said, who said that they can literally be anywhere.

The last post to Thomas' Instagram account was a photo posted on the day they were reported missing with the caption, "Every beauty needs her beast to protect her from everything but him."

The comments are other Instagram users imploring her to go home.

On Monday, investigators released new photos of Cummins before the kidnapping at a store using a shopping cart and wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, and a camouflage hat. Few tips have come in and there have been no sightings of the pair.

Investigators say Cummins is believed to be armed with two handguns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue, that they may even be sleeping in, with Tennessee tag: 976-ZPT. He's described as a white male, 6 feet tall, and weighs about 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added him to the states "Top 10 Most Wanted" list and a reward is being offered for his capture.

Thomas is described as a white female with hazel eyes, about five-feet-five inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings, TBI investigators say.

Anyone with information or any tips should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or if they're spotted, call 911 immediately.