Little boy runs away from opponent in hilarious wrestling match

A little boy wanted no parts of his opponent in a youth wrestling match, so he ran away!

A video posted to Instagram shows the little boy and a little girl square up and shake hands, preparing to wrestle. But once the whistle sounded, the boy starts running in circles to get away from his opponent, who proceeds to chase him around the mat.

The girl, at one point, threw up her hands during the chase as if to say, “What’s happening here?”

The match eventually begins and the two briefly squirm around on the mat before he takes off running again.

The video has garnered over 13,000 views on Instagram.