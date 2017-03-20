Man arrested after stabbing Corsicana Walmart greeter News Corsicana PD: Man walks into Walmart, stabs store greeter A well-known and beloved Walmart greeter with special needs in Corsicana is recovering after an unprovoked attack while he was at work.

Marcus Polk, 43, was released from the hospital after being stabbed in the back. He says he doesn’t know his alleged attacker but had seen him before and had even greeted him.

The stabbing victim is no ordinary Walmart greeter. Polk is known and loved by scores of people in Corsicana for his ever-present smile and hearty hugs.

The incident happened just after noon on Wednesday. Polk had his back turned when without apparent provocation a young man walked into the Walmart, stabbed him multiple times and then ran off.

While Polk was rushed to the local hospital, police posted grainy surveillance pictures of the attacker on social media and got a tremendous response.

The attacker was found about half a mile away and was arrested without further incident but refused to answer questions. Police did not find the weapon and will not name him until he appears before a judge Tuesday morning.

"I have no idea who he is. I have never made any kind of connection with him in my entire life,” Polk said. “I try to respect every single person in the whole world."

"Marcus is the guy when he sees you will give you a big hug and a handshake. Always has a smile on his face. I don't know anyone in town who does not like Marcus,” said Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson. “He's just that fun guy that everybody loves. And when this happened, it was a shock to everyone."

"He loves to make other people happy,” said Daisy, Polk’s mother. “And if he can do anything to make people happy, he'll do it."

By late afternoon, Marcus was stitched up and released from the hospital and took what he called billions of text messages from people worried that he'd been hurt badly. He was overwhelmed by the loving response and is looking forward to a little time off from the job he's held and loved for seven years.

"My boss told me I could take tomorrow off,” Polk jokingly said.

Police are still not sure what weapon was used in the attack. A motive has not been released.

A Walmart spokesperson released a statement saying, “This is an unfortunate incident. The safety of our associates and customers is a top priority and at this time, our focus is on the well-being of our associate. We will continue to work with local law enforcement however we can during their investigation."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Polk’s medical expenses.