Lockhart ISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with student

A Lockhart High School science teacher has been arrested for having an improper relationship with a 17-year-old male student.

Sarah Fowlkes started at the district in October 2014. On March 10, 2017 a school administrator reached out to Lockhart Police after receiving a "concerning report." LPD launched an investigation and determined Fowlkes was engaged in sexual contact with the student.

Fowlkes turned herself in at the Lockhart Police Department. She was arrested for improper relationship between educator and student, a second degree felony and booked into the Caldwell County Jail.

Lockhart ISD has suspended Fowlkes and sent out a letter to parents Monday afternoon. Counselors will be available at Lockhart High School for support.