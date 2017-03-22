5 dead, 20 injured in terror attack outside UK Parliament

British Parliament was placed on lock-down after police shot an assailant, according to a British lawmaker addressing Parliament.

- At least five people are dead and 40 injured in London after a man driving a vehicle slammed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, crashed the vehicle through railings on the grounds of British Parliament, striking more pedestrians, and then ran into Old Palace Yards and attacked a police officer with a knife, according to Scotland Yard.

Officers shot the knife-wielding man. The police officer who was stabbed later died.

Emergency personnel treated the assailant at the scene. He was taken to a hospital where he died, authorities said.

First picture of Westminster attack suspect https://t.co/QcI7J3mwZr — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 22, 2017

British Parliament was on lock-down for many hours.

Mark Rowley, the head of counterterrorism at London's Metropolitan Police, said that officials believe the one attacker acted alone, but officers were conducting a thorough search of the area as a precaution. Rowley said police believe the attacker was inspired by foreign terrorism.

"We are satisfied at this stage that it looks like there was only one attacker," Rowley said. "But it would be foolish to be overconfident early on."

Four dead and at least 20 people injured in London terror attack, Metropolitan Police confirm pic.twitter.com/rXXqMU8Q36 — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 22, 2017

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the incident is ongoing. It is urging people to stay away from the area. The incident is being treated as a "terrorist" attack.

Bodies have been reported below Westminster Bridge in the Thames River. Witnesses tell Sky News that people jumped from the bridge.

A motorcade presumably carrying British Prime Minister Theresa May was seen speeding out of the area. A reporter covering Parliament said he saw a plainclothes officer put his arm around May and rush her to a nearby vehicle.

May was wrapping up an event near the scene of the suspect's shooting.

See map of where the UK parliament incident is taking place. LIVE coverage here: https://t.co/XBBfKoXnEe pic.twitter.com/6gpBI02TB6 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 22, 2017

The White House said U.S. President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident. Trump himself said during a brief appearance Wednesday before reporters at the White House that he was just getting the news. He called it "big news." Trump's spokesman, Sean Spicer, said the U.S. will continue to monitor the situation and update the president. Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May about the incident, Spicer said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that it "stands in solidarity" with the UK.

"With our partners in federal law enforcement, we are in close contact with our British counterparts to monitor the tragic events and to support the ongoing investigation," DHS said in the statement. "At this time our domestic security posture remains unchanged. However, our frontline officers and agents continue to stay vigilant in safeguarding the American people and our homeland."

Tourists remain stranded on the London Eye, a large Ferris wheel, near the scene of the incidents.

The threat level for international terrorism in the UK was listed at severe. Wednesday was the anniversary of suicide bombings in the Brussels airport and subway that killed 32 people.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.