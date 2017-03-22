Coast Guard searching for missing cruise ship passenger from Florida

- The Coast Guard is searching for a 23-year-old Florida man who is missing after reportedly going overboard from a cruise ship.

Brandon Paul of Floral City, a passenger on the Carnival Victory cruise ship, fell from the eighth deck of the ship at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Coast Guard.

The cruise ship launched a search boat and contacted the Miami Cost Guard, who then sent both air and boat crews to aid in the search.

The boat was just 33 miles northwest of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba, at the time of the incident.

Due to the proximity of the incident to Cuban territorial seas, Cuban search and rescue authorities have also launched assets to assist in the search efforts.

The cruise ship continues to search on scene.

