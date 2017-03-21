Baby goats bouncing around is the cutest thing you'll see all day News Baby goats bouncing around is the cutest thing you'll see all day It doesn't get much cuter than two dozen baby goats bouncing around, but that's what the DeHaven Family Farm in Union Dale, Pennsylvania has.

All of the kids were born this month, some during the snowstorm. They are waiting on two more that can come any time.

The family says farming is a way of life to them and they live off the land. In addition to goat breeding and selling, they have pigs, petting zoos, playgrounds and games for families to come visit.

The recent video of the goats has been seen nearly a million times and has been shared thousands.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: