Stockbridge man convicted of sexually assaulting special needs woman

- A Stockbridge man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman with special needs. A Henry County jury found 30-year-old Roderick Moreland guilty of aggravated sodomy.

“This man targeted her, preyed upon her, and sexually assaulted her,” Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo said.

In 2015 Roderick picked up a woman on Highway 138 as she was walking home from a laundromat. Police say he them forced the woman to perform oral sex on him at his Stockbridge home.

Roderick will serve 25 years in prison and the remainder of his life on probation and the sex offender registry.

NEXT ARTICLE: Investigators: Man head-butted 3-month-old daughter