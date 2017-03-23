Sacramento quadruple killing suspect detained in San Francisco [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Sacramento police on the scene of a quadruple homicide in the city's southern sector. (Photo: Sacramento police) News Suspect detained in San Francisco after four bodies found in Sacramento home A suspect was detained Thursday in San Francisco in connection with the homicide of four people whose bodies were found in a south Sacramento home, police said.

Details were sketchy but Sacramento police said they received a request to perform a welfare check at a home in the 11000 block of 35th Avenue around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Patrol officers got no response and made entry into the house, where they found four dead bodies, according to police spokeswoman Linda Matthew.

"This does not appear to be a random act," Matthew said. "We believe the victims were known to the suspect."

Information about the victim's identities and how long they were left inside the home before being discovered by police was not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear if the victims knew each other or what a motive for the slayings was.

The identity of the suspect detained in San Francisco was pending. It was not clear what led police to the suspect.

Police said motorists in the neighborhood should expect travel delays while officers investigate the killings.

Investigators were in the area processing the scene to collect forensic evidence. Officers were also canvassing the neighborhood looking for additional witnesses, Matthew said.

Bay City News contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.