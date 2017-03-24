Gas leak sparks fire in Downtown Fort Worth

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 24 2017 01:35PM EDT

Updated:Mar 24 2017 04:13PM EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas - Firefighters are on the scene of a gas leak in Downtown Fort Worth.

Several blocks are reportedly without power and some people were evacuated because of the fiery leak near Pecan and 2nd streets.

Police said a construction crew cut the 12-inch line around 11 a.m. Friday. The gas ignited and started spewing out of a conduit on a utility pole for the cable company.

As of 1 p.m. crews were still working to shut the gas off.

Fort Worth police encouraged people to avoid the area and beware possible delays.

