Sweet tooth may lead police to pawn shop burglars

COVINGTON, Ga. - Police hope a crook’s sweet tooth will help them find him and his partners.
The men broke into Emergency Pawn Shop early in Covington early Monday morning.
In less than a minute, they stole dozens of guns. A short time later, the thieves crashed the truck they were driving into a creek.
They got away, but they left behind the guns along with a cookie and a napkin from QuikTrip.
Police checked the surveillance video from a QT where the truck was spotted and found the last person to buy that particular cookie at the QT.
They now call him the man seen in the video a person of interest in this case.