London terror attack: Killer identified as 52-year-old Khalid Masood

The man behind the deadly rampage that left at least 5 people dead, including a police officer, outside of London's Parliament building was identified as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

London police said Masood was born in Kent, England and they believe he was most recently living in the West Midlands, which includes the central city of Birmingham.

#BREAKING UPDATE: 75-year-old victim of Westminster Bridge attack in London has died, police say https://t.co/1TY5y3uJnV — FOX 46 Charlotte (@FOX46News) March 23, 2017

Masood, who died Wednesday after police shot him on Parliament grounds, was known to authorities and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including grievous bodily harm, possession of offensive weapons and public order offenses.

