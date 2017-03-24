Study spotlights sexual assault at UT Austin News Study spotlights sexual assault at UT Austin The University of Texas at Austin released a report on Friday, which found 15 percent of undergraduate women surveyed at UT Austin reported being a victim of rape while enrolled.

The report examines five forms of violence and misconduct. The study specifically looks at "sexual harassment, stalking, dating/domestic abuse and violence, and unwanted sexual contact." The University of Texas System conducted the Cultivating Learning and Safe Environments survey at 13 UT locations in 2016.

UT Austin President Gregory Fenves wrote a letter to the UT Austin Community.

"The results of this survey of our students are of tremendous concern to me, and I know these findings are deeply troubling to every member of our community. This survey reveals a problem in our university, as well as society, that has existed in the shadows for too long."

The report also indicated 28 percent of undergraduate women reported they have experienced unwanted sexual touching. An additional 12 percent said they experienced attempted rape.

"Most instances of dating/domestic abuse and violence and unwanted sexual contact occurred off-campus," according to the study.

Fenves calls the study a "wake up call" and urges the community to not stay silent.

"No voice is too quiet to listen to. No story of abuse is too minor to ignore. No truth is too uncomfortable to face. We support you."

