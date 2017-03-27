1 dead in 4-alarm fire at West Oakland residential building News Large 4 alarm fire burning in West Oakland There is a large fire burning in West Oakland on near the corner of Mead and Market Avenue. It's a three story, 4-alarm fire. It's a mixed use area with a lot of warehouses and some residential buildings.

- At least one person is confirmed dead in a large 4-alarm fire that was burning in West Oakland on the corner of Mead and San Pablo Avenue early Monday morning, according to Oakland fire crews.

It's a three story residential building. Firefighters rescued 15 people from the building. They were pulled from the upper floor windows.

Three people who were rescued were injured. The injuries were mainly smoke inhalation. One of the people who was rescued is in critical condition. Currently, there are no reports of people missing according to the battalion chief. At this point, it's unclear if everyone has been accounted for.

Firefighters were pulled from the building due to safety concerns during the blaze. As of Monday afternoon firefighters were doing a secondary search of the building.

Fire crews believe 50-60 people live in the building. KTVU spoke to a man who lives on the second floor of the building. He said the first floor was a drug rehab center, the second floor was clean and sober living and the third floor was independent living. We also spoke to residents who came down the fire escape. They were on the third floor and said the hallways were filled with flames. They are worried about their neighbors - some of whom were in wheelchairs.

The area of Mead and San Pablo Avenue is a mixed use area with a lot of warehouses and some residential buildings.

West Grand, San Pablo Avenue and Market Street are experiencing delays due to the fire.

@PCooknewsKTVU Here's the flames and smoke from a few streets over. pic.twitter.com/n9QJRaIUdN — Sarah Cypher (@threepenny) March 27, 2017

KTVU has learned people who live in the building have complained on a number of occasions of what they describe as unsafe conditions including exposed electrical wiring. A city inspector was at the building several weeks ago, but no action was taken. At this point, the cause of the fire is unclear. It's also unclear if there were any working smoke detectors in the building.