Sweet "prom-posal" for Bloomingdale Library attack survivor

Each spring, we see all types of "prom-posals." They can be funny, sweet, emotional or surprising. This one will surely leave tears in your eyes.

Back in 2008, Queena Phu was the victim of an unthinkable act. The 18-year-old East Bay High School student was attacked and sexually assaulted outside Bloomingdale Regional Public Library.

Her attacker, Kendrick Morris, was re-sentenced this month to life in prison. Queena was left paralyzed, unable to see or speak. She was robbed of some of life's biggest moments.

Well, nine years later, she's finally getting to mark one off the list. She's going to prom. And, she got an extra sweet "prom-posal" from her soon-to-be-date.

Her best friend, Derrick Perez handed her a pink teddy bear. Then, he held up and read a sign that said, "Queena, prom would be unBEARable without you!!!"

Queena, of course, accepted the invitation. It gets even better. Perez said Bloomingdale High School donated her prom ticket. An anonymous donor also gave Queena $250 so she can go on a shopping spree to find the perfect gown.