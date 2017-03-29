Hazardous material incident at LaGuardia Airport [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption 3 injuries in hazardous material incident at LaGuardia Airport (FOX 5 NY) News Hazardous material incident at LaGuardia Airport Three minor injuries were reported in Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport Wednesday morning due to a hazardous material situation.

Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo said initial reports indicate it might have been some sort of "food substance."

There was a partial closure of Terminal B for approximately 40 minutes. The airport tweeted that there were long lines at the checkpoint after the incident was cleared. Travelers to the Queens airport were also warned to anticipate delays.