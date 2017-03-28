Wife of singer Dickey Betts arrested for threatening row team with rifle [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Donna Betts News Wife of singer Dickey Betts arrested for threatening row team with rifle The wife of singer Dickey Betts, a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, was arrested Tuesday.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office documents say 62-year-old Donna Betts was standing on the dock outside her Osprey home Monday night threatening a group of teenage rowers with a rifle. The team was practicing in the water at the time.

Deputies say Betts was pointing the rifle at the team and saying she'd shoot them if they came on her property. She later threw the gun into the water and went back inside her home when the coach called 911.

Donna Betts faces 18 counts of aggravated assault.