Deadly shooting at NJ Turnpike service area News Deadly shooting at NJ Turnpike service area Police in New Jersey were investigating a reported fatal shooting at a rest area on the Turnpike.

- Police in New Jersey were investigating a reported fatal shooting at a rest area on the NJ Turnpike on Thursday afternoon. The person was reported to have been shot by a state trooper but the police would not confirm that.

It happened about 3 p.m. at the Molly Pitcher Service Area in Cranbury Twp. in Middlesex County.

Video footage from SkyFoxHD showed a crashed pick-up truck with a covered body next to the open door of the vehicle. The entire area was closed off with police tape.\

It appeared that the truck had a Delaware license plate on the back bumper.

No information had been released about what lead up to the shooting. The police were referring the media to the Attorney General's office for further details. A call to the AG's office had not immediately been returned.

The service area was closed during the investigation but traffic was still moving on the Turnpike in that area. This is a developing story and will be updated.