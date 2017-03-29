Hamilton High School football players arrested for alleged hazing crimes News Hamilton High School football players arrested for alleged hazing crimes Police in Chandler announced Wednesday that six students have been arrested for alleged hazing crimes. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

- Police in Chandler announced Wednesday that six students have been arrested for alleged hazing crimes.

According to a statement released by the Chandler Police Department, five of the students arrested attend Hamilton High School, with the other student attending Chief Hill Learning Academy.

The Hamilton students, according to the statement, are members of the Hamilton High School football team.

Police did not release any identities, but did describe one of the students arrested as an adult male.

The alleged crimes, according to police, were committed between September 2015 and January 2017. Police learned of the hazing allegations in February 2017 and believe the crimes occurred on school grounds.

The suspects are facing various charges, including alleged sexual assault, alleged kidnapping and alleged aggravated assault. According to police, four of the five juveniles were booked Wednesday night, and the adult man has not been charged with a crime at this time.

News of the students' arrest stunned students at Hamilton High, and were a disruptive topic of discussion during class on Wednesday.

"Everyone was talking about it," said Sophomore Joseph Jaso. "We talked about it in my Spanish class and my English class."

"I was sitting in my third hour today, and got a notification from one of my friends," said Sophomore Lily Wilson. "It was a screenshot from the news, and it had the story. I was so surprised."

"Some stuff goes on in the locker room that everyone knows about," said Jaso. "This was a little bit more than that, and it shocks a lot of people."

The arrested high school football players hail from a school that is known for the prowess of its football program. The team's captain said this was not typical locker room behavior.

"Once I finished my season this year, we are not allowed back on the football field, fieldhouse or the locker room or anything," said Ladimor Hervey. "That might have happened as we were finished, but as I was the captain, none of that was under my watch."

Hervey said the actions of others have forced him to clear his name.

"I have my college coaches now texting me, asking me if it's me, worried, are they going to have to pull my scholarship because of this happening," said Hervey. "I just want to clear everybody's name. It wasn't everybody. It was just, like, five or six people."

FOX 10 Phoenix has tried to reach the Principal of Hamilton High, as well as the school's football coach, neither of whom have responded to our requests for comment. Meanwhile, the school's Athletic Director has referred questions to Chandler Police.

The investigation is ongoing, and Chandler police say there may be additional hazing victims.

