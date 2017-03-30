Georgia DOT: I-85 repairs will likely take 'several months'

- The Georgia Department of Transportation said it will take at least several months to repair Interstate 85, where an intense fire caused a section of the elevated northbound lanes to collapse during the Thursday evening rush hour.

“We are not able to give you a firm estimate at this moment, but this will take at least several months to get this rebuilt,” DOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said at a news conference Friday after inspectors got a closer look at the damage.

The DOT said that in addition to the collapse of the northbound lanes, damage to the southbound lanes was so extensive that a portion of those lanes must also be replaced. According to McMurry, three sections of the northbound lanes and three sections of the southbound lanes will have to be replaced.

"That's a total of about 350-feet northbound and 350-feet southbound that will have to be totally replaced," McMurry said. "That is no small feat, but we're up for the challenge."

Commissioner McMurry said workers have begun design work for the repair project, but it's still too early to tell exactly how long the construction will take and how long I-85 will remain closed in the area.

The Secretary of Transportation authorized a release of $10 million to help advance the replacement of the damaged area.

Demolition of the damaged sections is expected to last throughout the weekend and into Monday.

"We're in the process to determine the extent of the damage," McMurry said.

Commuters dealt with traffic chaos early Friday morning as they tried to navigate around the damage. Aerial video showed heavy backups along I-285 near Spaghetti Junction. I-285 is one of the primary alternate routes divers were advised to use to get around the I-85 closure.

Authorities blocked on ramps to I-85 south inside the Perimeter, and traffic was flowing smoothly on I-85 north of the collapse scene as the sun came up.

I-85 remains closed from Interstate 75 to Georgia 400. Traffic is being diverted off at those points. Piedmont Road also remains blocked between Lindbergh Drive and Cheshire Bridge Road.

Overnight, firefighters worked to put out hot spots as smoke poured from the scene of the fire, hours after a section of the interstate collapsed.

Information from inspectors on scene has been filtered to the GDOT design teams, and they have been working through the night to begin preparations for repairing the damaged area.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. Thursday. Fire officials believe giant spools of plastic utility conduits that were being stored under the overpass fueled the bulk of the heavy fire. Officials say the material had been there since 2006 or 2007, and that it is not combustible. GDOT says it was surrounded by a chain linked fence and locked.

Fire officials said at least two full alarms were struck to help fight the fire. Officials said they were able to pull all the firefighters out from under the overpass just before the collapse after noticing signs of fatigue in the structure.

People stuck in the immediate area said they heard a loud rumble as the overpass collapsed to the ground.

Firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby Goodwill store. Foam trucks from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport were eventually brought in to smother the remaining embers.

The dark plume of smoke could be seen from all around the city.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the FBI said it did not believe the fire was a criminal act. The feds said they will continue to track the progress of the local investigation.

No firefighters were hurt in fighting the blaze.

DeKalb County schools closed Friday, and next week is spring break for the district. Atlanta Public Schools said they will hold class as normal, but ask school employees to arrive a little earlier than normal. Cristo Ray Jesuit High School, a private school in Atlanta, said they will be closed on Friday.

Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency for Fulton County to help free up funds. Meanwhile, Fulton County officials said they have activated the Atlanta-Fulton Emergency Management Agency to assist.

MARTA said it is increasing rail service to help ease the commute while Gwinnett County Transit said it will reroute service using Interstates 285 and 20.

