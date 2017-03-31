Jury convicts getaway driver in NJ mall shooting [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption FILE - Basim Henry is brought into the courtroom, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Newark, N.J. (Tariq Zehawi /The Record via AP, Pool) News Jury convicts getaway driver in NJ mall shooting The getaway driver in a deadly carjacking at an upscale New Jersey mall has been found guilty of murder.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- The getaway driver in a deadly carjacking at an upscale New Jersey mall has been found guilty of murder.

Basim Henry was convicted of all counts against him Friday.



Prosecutors say Henry was among four men involved in the December 2013 carjacking and fatal shooting of Dustin Friedland at The Mall At Short Hills in Millburn.



Friedland's wife had testified about seeing her husband gunned down in front of her.



The defense had argued that Henry wasn't responsible for the shooter's actions.



But prosecutors said Henry "knew force was necessary" to get the couple's Range Rover.



Henry's was the first trial stemming from the carjacking.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.