Police in NJ respond to reports of body in Hudson River

Police from various departments in New Jersey are responding to reports of two bodies floating in the Hudson River at the border between Hoboken and Weehawken. Photo credit Jonathan Otto.
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Apr 04 2017 10:46AM EDT

Updated:Apr 04 2017 11:17AM EDT

NEW JERSEY (FOX 5 NY) - Police from various departments in New Jersey are responding to reports of two bodies floating in the Hudson River at the border between Hoboken and Weehawken.

Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante said via Twitter that the "scene is just developing... still trying to determine what we have."

Photos from the area posted to social media show Hoboken and Weehawken police on the scene in Weehawken cove near 15th St.

