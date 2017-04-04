Amazon's 'Mexico Will Pay' costume upsets activists

Trump Mexico Will Pay Zip Up Costume Jumpsuit (Amazon)
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 04 2017 10:50AM EDT

Updated:Apr 04 2017 10:50AM EDT

FOX NEWS - A Halloween costume on Amazon is causing outrage.

Costume Agent's unisex "Mexico Will Pay" jumpsuit isn't sitting well with some Amazon customers who say the costume is racist.

A petition to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos demands the costume based on President Donald Trump's efforts to build a border wall between the United States and Mexico, be taken down immediately.

"The 'costume' advertised on Amazon's website promotes this despicable xenophobia and is nothing more than a modernized version of a Ku Klux Klan robe. We demand Amazon immediately remove it and all other racist merchandise from its site," the petition states.

