Man explains why he attached grill to apartment window

- It was a photo that captured the imagination of barbecue lovers across the internet: a charcoal grill attached just below the window of a third-floor apartment in Newark.

But for weeks the identity of the ingenious, tenacious -- and arguably law-breaking and reckless -- grillmaster went unknown.

Brian Donohue finally found the man behind the window grill, 28-year-old Rodrigo Firmino, to hear how and why he came up the now famous contraption.