Man explains why he attached grill to apartment window

Posted: Jun 01 2017 03:54PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02 2017 03:25PM EDT

NEWARK (CHASING NEWS) - It was a photo that captured the imagination of barbecue lovers across the internet: a charcoal grill attached just below the window of a third-floor apartment in Newark.

But for weeks the identity of the ingenious, tenacious -- and arguably law-breaking and reckless -- grillmaster went unknown.

Brian Donohue finally found the man behind the window grill, 28-year-old Rodrigo Firmino, to hear how and why he came up the now famous contraption.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Man explains why he attached grill to apartment window
  • Group plays Hawaiian Punch pong in Facebook Live traffic prank
  • FDA investigating findings of Hepatitis A in frozen tuna
  • AP: Special counsel's Trump investigation includes Manafort case
  • Judge releases man arrested at Trump hotel on weapons charges
  • Woman charged after following teen, running from police, hitting cop with car
  • Thousands evacuated from German music festival
  • The Bench of Wisdom: Best seat on the boardwalk
  • Move over RompHim -- there's lace shorts for men
  • NC man stabbed with BBQ fork during street brawl