Mail carrier arrested for feeding dog meatballs with nails

By: Associated Press

Posted: Jun 02 2017 11:45AM EDT

Updated: Jun 02 2017 11:45AM EDT

An Alabama mail carrier has been charged after authorities say she fed at least one dog meatballs that contained nails.

AL.com reports that 47-year-old Susanna Dawn Burhans was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

The U.S. Postal Service worker was arrested after a joint investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Postal Service determined she fed the nail-laced meatballs to at least one dog in New Hope.

Sheriff's Capt. Mike Salomonsky says the investigation began with a complaint nearly two weeks ago, but at least one other resident has filed a complaint.

Further details haven't been released. It's unclear if Burhans has an attorney.

She was released from the Madison County Jail after posting $2,500 bail Thursday.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Mail carrier arrested for feeding dog meatballs with nails
  • Group plays Hawaiian Punch pong in Facebook Live traffic prank
  • FDA investigating findings of Hepatitis A in frozen tuna
  • AP: Special counsel's Trump investigation includes Manafort case
  • Judge releases man arrested at Trump hotel on weapons charges
  • Woman charged after following teen, running from police, hitting cop with car
  • Thousands evacuated from German music festival
  • The Bench of Wisdom: Best seat on the boardwalk
  • Move over RompHim -- there's lace shorts for men
  • NC man stabbed with BBQ fork during street brawl