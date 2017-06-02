- Advanced tickets for Coachella 2018 go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. PDT.

Organizers announced this week that the festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio for two weekends, April 13-15 and April 20-22.

We already know one of the headliners is Beyonce, who was supposed to headline in 2017 but dropped out due to her pregnancy with twins.

Prices start at $429 for general admission and $999 for VIP. Those who purchase advance tickets can also take advantage of the Coachella payment plan, splitting the total into seven payments through Dec. 2017.

