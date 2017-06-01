Person dead after small plane crash in hills near Ventura

Ventura County Fire officials and the FAA are investigating a single plane crash with a single fatality.

One aircraft crash confirmed in hills NW of Ventura with one DOA. Reports of possible second aircraft being investigated @VCFD

No other people were onboard the small, single engine, private plane, that went down in the mountains of a remote oil field near Taylor Ranch just north of the 101 freeway in Ventura at noon Thursday.

A witness who was fishing described what he saw saying, "The airplane (was) going very low by the coast, it's a white Cessna, and later when I am fishing, in 5 minutes, I see over the mountain and up the hill (a piece) is coming down by the coast, by the beach."

Ventura County Fire official Steve Swindler confirmed that there was a large debris field with a piece of plane landing on nearby Emma Wood State Beach.

He also said they had a couple of 911 calls claiming there may have been a mid-air collision or a second plane involved but they have found no evidence of that.

The plane is registered in Colorado but there is no word on the victim's identity, where they were headed or coming from.

The NTSB has been notified as the cause of the crash and the investigation continues.