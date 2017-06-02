Move over RompHim -- there's lace shorts for men

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 02 2017 01:48PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02 2017 05:36PM EDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) -  

All right, gentlemen -- if you didn't like rompers, here's a potential new trend: lace shorts for men. Lace, yes intricate lace. The Sparkie Baby Official Instagram account presented a photo of the pastel pink, blue and green lace belted shorts, all modeled by men wearing white socks and sneakers.

Guys, would you wear these? Ladies, would you like to see your boyfriend or husband rocking one of these? After the "romper" trend, is this pushing the boundaries of men's fashion too far?

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Move over RompHim -- there's lace shorts for men
  • Group plays Hawaiian Punch pong in Facebook Live traffic prank
  • FDA investigating findings of Hepatitis A in frozen tuna
  • AP: Special counsel's Trump investigation includes Manafort case
  • Judge releases man arrested at Trump hotel on weapons charges
  • Woman charged after following teen, running from police, hitting cop with car
  • Thousands evacuated from German music festival
  • The Bench of Wisdom: Best seat on the boardwalk
  • NC man stabbed with BBQ fork during street brawl
  • Surveillance video shows naked man trying to break into Bethesda home