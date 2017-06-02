Harley-Davidson recalls bikes; oil line can detach and cause crash

Posted: Jun 02 2017 10:35AM EDT

Updated: Jun 02 2017 05:37PM EDT

DETROIT (AP) - Harley-Davidson is recalling about 46,000 motorcycles in the U.S. because an oil line can come loose, spewing oil into the path of the rear tire.

The recall covers certain 2017 Electra Glide Ultra Classic, Police Electra Glide, Police Road King, Road King, Road King Special, Street Glide, Street Glide Special, Road Glide and Road Glide Special motorcycles built from July 2, 2016 through May 9, 2017.

Harley says a clamp on an engine oil cooler line may not have been installed correctly. The company says it has nine reports of oil lines coming off. The problem caused two crashes and one minor injury.

Dealers will inspect the clamps and fix them free of charge. The recall is expected to start on Tuesday.

Click here to find out if your motorcycle is among those recalled.

 

