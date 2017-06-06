'Saved By the Bell' pop-up diner coming to Los Angeles

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted: Jun 06 2017 01:56PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 11:53PM EDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - A "Saved by the Bell" inspired pop-up diner and bar is coming to Los Angeles.

The opening date and exact location of "Saved by the Max" has not yet been revealed, but the creators released a teaser on social media.

It has been open for the past year in Chicago, featuring menu items like A.C. Sliders, Mac & Screech and Lisa's Grilled Cheese by Michelin-starred Chef Brian Fisher.

Those interested in ordering a Bayside Burger can get the details as they are announced on social media -- @SavedByTheMax on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more here.Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • 'Saved By the Bell' pop-up diner coming to Los Angeles
  • 'Game of Thrones' pop-up bar coming to DC
  • RECALL: Cashews sold at Aldi could contain glass
  • Missing 14-year-old found in Georgia following Amber Alert
  • 79-year-old grandma does keg stand at grandson's party
  • Family defends woman handing snake to toddler
  • Chino Hills grad recreates photo from mom's graduation
  • Abbott signs texting-while-driving ban into Texas law
  • George and Amal Clooney welcome twins: a boy and a girl
  • SoCal man pleads not guilty in slaying of Australian tourist