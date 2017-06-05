Barber goes above and beyond for boy with autism

Posted: Jun 05 2017 11:34AM EDT

Updated: Jun 05 2017 12:03PM EDT

A Facebook post about a barber's act of kindness toward a boy with autism is gaining a lot of attention.

Evan, who has autism, went to get a haircut last Monday, but ran into a minor issue when one of his parents said he didn't want to stay seated. That's when Evan's barber went above and beyond to make him feel comfortable. 

"Donncha O Connell has been cutting Evan's hair for the past 14 years, but today Evan had other ideas and refused to stay in the chair," Al Dwyer said about his son on Evan's Facebook page. 

According to the Facebook post, the barber and his brother improvised and cut Evan's hair in the car. 

"Always making Evan feel at ease," Dwyer said, commending the barber's act of kindness. 

The Facebook post has more than 3,000 likes. 

