Semi-truck spills load of beer in Tempe

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 07 2017 02:04PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07 2017 05:20PM EDT

TEMPE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A semi-truck has spilled its load of beer while traveling along a Tempe freeway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the US 60 eastbound ramp to the southbound Loop 101 is closed due to the crash.

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1396737793708097/

The semi-truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Please avoid the area.

