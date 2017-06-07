Suspect in custody after police chase through Long Beach, South Gate

A man was taken into custody Wednesday after leading law enforcement authorities on a chase in a pickup truck from South Gate to Monterey Park, police said.

The man surrendered about 8:45 a.m. after pulling into a business parking lot near the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway in Monterey Park.



The chase began about 8 a.m. and led into Long Beach and then into Montebello and Monterey Park. Authorities said the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon involving an AK-47 after reportedly pointing one at South Gate officers.

At times, the suspect drove on the wrong side of the street, but he generally slowed at intersections and avoided oncoming traffic.