World's fastest car: Take a look at the new $3 million Bugatti Chiron

- The new $3 million Bugatti Chiron was on display Wednesday in Malibu, and some Los Angeles-based customers were able to take a sneak peek before driving one of their own.

Only 500 of the powerful luxury vehicles will ever be made, the company said. The 1500-horsepower Chiron can reach 0 to 124 miles per hour in 6 seconds.

Officials said about 250 of the 500 super sports cars to be made have already been ordered.

FOX 11's Sandra Endo got to take a close up look of the new vehicle, which really, is "more like a jet than a car."

