Police: Man admitted trading stolen car for drugs

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jun 06 2017 10:58PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07 2017 05:26PM EDT

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH (FOX 13) - Police arrested a man they say admitted to trading meth for a car in St. Augustine.

A St. Augustine Beach police officer spotted the unoccupied car during a patrol and ran the license plate.

When the 2007 Chrysler Sebring came back as stolen, the officer decided to wait and watch.

The officer says 25-year-old Robert Hardister showed up a short time later.

According to Action News JAX, Hardister was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on 10th Street near A1A.

He apparently told police he was a drug dealer and had exchanged methamphetamine for the car, and was going to give it back when his customer had the cash.

St. Augustine Beach Police said Hardister is wanted in North Carolina for violation of parole. He was being held in the St. Johns County Jail without bond.

