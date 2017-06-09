Woman who fell into basement legally blind, says son

- The woman seen on video falling into a cellar in New Jersey is reportedly legally blind. In the video clip, the woman is texting as she walks right into an open cellar door and then flips over it and tumbles headfirst into the cellar.

The incident occurred in Plainfield in broad daylight. The video has gone viral on social media.

Her son told a local TV station that his mother, 67, regularly checks her sugar and schedules her meals. She was feeling light headed when she looked at her phone for the time. She then fell into the cellar.

The woman suffered minor injuries.