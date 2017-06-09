Port Huron teen gets birthday gift from deceased father

- An eastern Michigan teen whose father recently died has received a surprise birthday gift from him posthumously.

Video footage shows 16-year-old Johnny Crow tearfully accepting a Dean Razorback guitar from the Port Huron Music Center as a birthday gift from his father, John Crow.

John Crow died at the age of 49 after a heart attack in April.

The music center's owner, Pete Kruse, says John Crow ordered the guitar in January for his son. After the death, Kruse told Johnny's 20-year-old sister, Chandler Crow, about the gift one day after she had dropped him off for his guitar lesson.

Chander wrote on Facebook that she "just dropped to [her] knees" when she heard about the surprise, but knew she had to keep it a secret until his birthday, which was on June 7.

Chandler Crow captured footage of the birthday surprise, which has been viewed more than 6 million times on Facebook and became popular on Reddit on Thursday.

Johnny says the supportive messages and shared stories of grief have helped him cope.

Click here to watch the video if you cannot see the embed above