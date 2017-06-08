Redondo Beach Police help with teen's 'epic promposal'

By: Katie Tschopp

Posted: Jun 08 2017 02:45PM EDT

Updated: Jun 09 2017 07:25PM EDT

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (FOX 11) - Redondo Beach Police helped one teen pull off an epic promposal.

The police department posted video of the moment to their Instagram account writing, "We're gonna go ahead and call this the most epic prom proposal of all time. There, we said it."

Jazz, who is interning with the police department, was stopped by police and asked to step out of her car and walk backwards towards the cop car. When she turned around, a guy is waiting with a sign in hand, and Jazz squeals excitedly. 

The sign reads, "Jazz, would you po-lice go to prom with me?"

We assume she said yes!

