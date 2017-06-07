Mother: son dropped off a wrong bus stop; found wandering alone

- A Douglasville mother is outraged after she said her six-year-old son was dropped off at the wrong location by the Douglas County School District.

A spokesperson with the Douglas County School District said the mother did not follow proper procedure and that the transportation information on file indicated that the child was to be dropped off at his home address.

Rachelle Saint Fort said she called the Douglas County School Transportation Department Monday morning and made arrangements for her six-year-old son, Jeremiah to be dropped off at his daycare instead of her apartment because she was not going to be home.

“The lady I spoke told me that he is going to be dropped off. ‘What is the address?’ I told her the address, she said ‘OK, he’ll be taken care of,’” said Rachelle Saint Fort.

Fort said later that day said she received a text from the daycare informing her that Jeremiah had never been dropped off.

“I’m panicking,” said Fort. “I’m praying to God, like ‘Oh, God, please let nothing happen to my child,’” said Fort.

According to the Douglasville Police report, Jeremiah was picked up a woman who saw him walking around Dallas Highway and brought him to Fire Station Number 11, about a half-mile away from his home.

“A pervert could have picked him up, he could have been kidnapped,” said Fort.

The Douglas County School District sent the following statement to FOX 5:

“The transportation information on file indicated that the child was to be dropped off at his home address. The school system procedure is that any change in transportation must be made by the parent in writing and given to the school. The school did not have a note from the parent requesting a change, nor was the school contacted by phone.”

Fort showed FOX 5’s Nathalie Pozo her call log from Monday morning that showed a six-minute call with the Douglas County School Transportation Department.

Fort said she is grateful her son is fine, but wants whoever is responsible held accountable.

“Thank God whoever was a Good Samaritan, not a pervert who picked him up [be]cause, it could have been worse, it could have been worse,” said Fort.

According to the Douglasville Police report, officers were notified by another parent that her daughter was on the same bus from Burnett Elementary School and that her daughter was almost left home alone, but told the bus driver that her mom’s car was not there so she was taken back to the school where she was later picked up.