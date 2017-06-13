Video of maggot-filled dog food goes viral

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jun 13 2017 12:08PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13 2017 12:08PM EDT

MURCHISON, Tex. (FOX 13) - A Texas woman has opened a can of worms – literally. The video she posted on Facebook of a dog food can apparently crawling with maggots has gone viral.

Cynthia Chapman of Murchison, Texas, says the first thing she does every morning is feed her dogs. But on Friday, the usual morning feeding did not go as planned. When she opened the can of wet dog food, which she usually mixes with dry kibble, she noticed something odd – it was moving.

That movement was maggots. Hundreds of them. Wiggling and writhing inside the can of 4Health brand salmon and potatoes dog food. 

Chapman said she has always used 4Health brand food, and never had an issue with the highly rated brand until this incident. She also said she just purchased the can of food a few days ago, and that it was not damaged or expired.

Chapman says she reached out to Tractor Supply Company, where she purchased the food. TSC told Chapman that they are conducting an investigation and tracking down any cans that may have been in the same batch.

