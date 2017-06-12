Minnesota man ties own record for largest flathead catfish

By: Allie Johnson

Posted: Jun 12 2017 01:25PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13 2017 04:17PM EDT

SAVAGE, Minn. (KMSP) - An Shakopee, Minnesota, man tied his own state record when he caught a 49-inch flathead catfish in the Minnesota River last month, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Jake Robinson caught and released the flathead catfish on May 15 near Savage. At 49 inches long and with a girth of 33.5 inches, it was identical to his previous record catfish, which he caught in the Minnesota River last June.  

The DNR says they appear to be two distinct fish.

After setting the record last year, Robinson, an experienced catfish angler, told Fox 9 he hoped to someday top it. He’s been targeting flathead catfish for 11 years and counting.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Minnesota man ties own record for largest flathead catfish
  • Sexy video for Beverly Hills $100M home takes real estate to a whole new level
  • Prosecutors: Neo-Nazis planned to attack synagogues, power plants
  • Uber CEO Kalanick to take unspecified leave of absence; leadership team to run company
  • Boy, 5, dies after being left in Arkansas day care vehicle
  • Clogged streets: 45,000 Uber and Lyft drivers in San Francisco grab lawmakers' attention
  • Video of maggot-filled dog food goes viral
  • Will Warriors head to the White House?
  • President Trump is considering firing special counsel Mueller, friend says
  • Seaworld Orlando welcomes it's first baby walrus