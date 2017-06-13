Tornado touches down near Morris, Minn.

- A tornado touched down east of Morris, Minn., Tuesday evening a little after 7 p.m., starting off a night of severe thunderstorms across the state.

According to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office, two storms moved through the area between about 7 p.m. and 8:40 p.m.

During the first storm, a tornado touched down near Long Lake, which is east of Morris, and moved north across State Highway 28.

While officials don't believe the tornado caused any damage, straight line winds from the second wave of storms damaged more than 16 structures in the city of Alberta and the surrounding area. The storm also severely damaged a home south of Donnelly and caused 'extensive' damage to the grain bins at the Cargill elevator and downed trees, which hit homes and cars. The second wave of the storm followed a diagonal path from Steven Township to Swan Lake Township.

So far no injuries, have been reported.