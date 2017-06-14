Authorities investigating suspicious item at recycling yard found no threat

Posted: Jun 14 2017 06:43PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14 2017 11:15PM EDT

SOUTH LA, Calif. (FOX 11/ CNS) - A shell found at a recycling yard in the 2700 block of Long Beach Avenue in South Los Angeles has been found to be no threat. The investigation had disrupted service on the Metro Blue Line between the Vernon and Washington Stations.

Train service has resumed.
 

 

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

